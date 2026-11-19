Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a glimpse of a special family moment during her recent getaway. The actress shared a video of her daughter, Malti Marie, beautifully reciting the Gayatri Mantra. The adorable clip has caught everyone's attention on social media.

Priyanka Chopra's daughter perfectly recites Gayatri Mantra

In the video, Malti is seen sitting on Priyanka's lap in front of a home temple. She can be heard chanting the sacred mantra, beginning with “Om Bhur Bhuvaḥ Svaḥ.” Priyanka, who records the moment, reacts by calling it beautiful. It is a sweet glimpse of the little one's growing connection with Indian traditions.

The actress also shared several other pictures from the family trip. One photograph shows her posing with Malti, while another captures the mother-daughter duo spending time at the beach. Malti is also seen making sand art during the outing. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, features in another picture, enjoying some time by the beach. Sharing the pictures and video, Priyanka wrote, "Lately... In the thick of it.. but in a dream location #Bluefly Sound on.” Swipe onto the ninth carousel for Malti's video:

Priyanka Chopra lives in LA with Nick Jonas and Malti

Priyanka lives in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Despite living abroad, the actress has often shared glimpses of how she introduces her daughter to Indian culture. From celebrating festivals such as Diwali to teaching her traditional prayers, Priyanka has made an effort to keep Malti connected to her roots.

Earlier, on Diwali, Priyanka shared a series of family photographs featuring Nick and Malti. She captioned the post, “Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali.”

The actress had also spoken about missing Indian food while living away from home. In a recent video, she discussed her love for Indian cuisine and how she often craves familiar flavours while staying outside the country.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

On the work front, Priyanka recently announced an upcoming film with Hollywood actor Russell Crowe. According to the synopsis shared by the actress, the story is set in the Congo. It follows a grieving United Nations translator who becomes part of a covert mission to recover a mysterious aircraft that has crashed in the region.

She will also be seen in filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The film features Mahesh Babu in a dual role, alongside Priyanka and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

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