Priyanka Chopra beams as Nick Jonas styles her hair, fans call singer 'epic husband' | Watch The Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming video of herself with her husband Nick Jonas, in which he can be seen tying her hair. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra is quite active on social media and often treats her fans and followers by sharing pictures and videos from her personal and professional lives. Recently, the Bajirao Mastani actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a heart-warming video of herself with her husband Nick Jonas, which has been garnering attention from the audience.

In the video, she can be seen going for the airport in a bus, where Nick can be seen tying her hair and what appears to be making a hairstyle. In the same video, Priyanka was heard saying to Nick, "Runaway to the airport, reporting live in the series. She chuckled and said, "You're getting good at it, as Nick makes her hairstyle."

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post

Priyanka captioned the post as, "The best. @nickjonas." The Instagram video has garnered more than 207k likes and thousands of comments ever since it was uploaded. Social media users praising Nick for being an "epic husband", "best jeeju". One user commented, "Her best life decision was to marry him." Another added, "So cute he is fixing her hair, adorable."

This is not the first time Nick has done something like this for Priyanka. Last week, Priyanka posted a carousel post where Nick was seen playfully trying to untie her hair while Priyanka laughed and recorded the moment. While sharing the video, the 43-year-old actress wrote, "Sound on!" for the caption.

Priyanka Chopra marries Nick Jonas in 2018

For the unversed, Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 in a traditional Christian wedding, followed by a Hindu wedding ceremony that took place in Rajasthan. The duo welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January 2022, whom they named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

According to details available on IMDb, Priyanka will be next seen in the second instalment of the action thriller web series 'Citadel'. On the other hand, Priyanka is also part of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled 'GlobeTrotter', which also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan proves chivalry isn’t dead, saves Nitanshi Goel from tripping on Filmfare Awards stage | Video