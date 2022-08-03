Wednesday, August 03, 2022
     
  Priyank Sharma attacker booked by Ghaziabad Police, identified as actor's brother-in-law

Priyank Sharma of Bigg Boss 11 was attacked by an 'unknown person' in Ghaziabad recently. It has been found during the police probe that the attacker was Priyank's brother-in-law.

PTI New Delhi Published on: August 03, 2022 21:54 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKSHARMAAA Priyank Sharma of Bigg Boss 11 was recently attacked in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged an FIR against the man who allegedly attacked actor Priyank Sharma of "Bigg Boss 11" fame, an official said Wednesday. Sharma, who had filed a complaint at the Kaushambi police station, had claimed he was hit by "an unknown person" at a hospital in Ghaziabad following which he sustained a few scratches on his body.

The FIR was registered under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. Indirapuram circle officer Abhay Mishra told PTI the attacker was not "unknown" and was later identified as Sharma's brother-in-law. Sharma, along with his father, had visited the hospital on July 30 for his mother's check-up, said Mishra.

 

The actor and his brother-in-law were not on good terms, the officer added."After the check-up, the actor and his brother-in-law had some altercation.

In a rush of anger, his relative slapped him at the hospital," Mishra said.

