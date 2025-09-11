Priya Sachdev claims Karisma Kapoor was not in touch with Sunjay Kapur for 15 years Sunjay Kapur's third wife, Priya Sachdev, through her lawyer, claimed that Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor had been absent from their lives for the past 15 years and had suddenly appeared in their life after his death.

The dispute over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore estate has become more intense. In a recent hearing, his third wife Priya Sachdev’s lawyer claimed that Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay’s former wife, was not in touch with him for almost 15 years.

According to a report by HT, Priya Sachdev, through her lawyer, accused Karisma of suddenly entering their lives after Sunjay's death, after being absent from them for the previous 15 years. However, Priya's legal team highlighted that she was Sunjay's legally wedded wife.

Priya Sachdev's lawyer Rajiv Nayyar said, "I am his legal wife. The claims of love and affection - where was all this when they fought prolonged divorce legal battles in the Supreme Court."

About Sunjay Kapur and his personal life

For those who may not know, Sunjay Kapur died on June 12 this year, during a polo match in London, due to a heart attack. He passed away while serving as chairman of Sona Comstar, a manufacturer of auto parts.

Before that, Sunjay was married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. The two were married in 2003 and had two kids, Samaira and Kiaan Kapur. But after a 2016 divorce, Sunjay Kapur married his third wife, model and businesswoman Priya Sachdev, in 2017.

