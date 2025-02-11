This South Indian actress became national crush 7 years ago, 'winked' her way into Bollywood now

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priya Prakash Varrier has winked her way into Bollywood now

The year was 2018 the 'Wink Girl' took over social media and even Google. This girl who came into the news through a winking video was declared a national crush overnight. Everyone seemed desperate to get a glimpse of her. What she does, where she's from, what's her age, people started searching everything about her. Within no time, this girl became the most searched person on Google as well. Now after seven years, not only has she featured in a Bollywood film but might be gearing up for one of the biggest Bollywood releases.

Who is the wink girl?

The Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' was released in the year 2019, but one of its scenes became quite viral a year ago. In this scene, actress Priya Prakash Varrier's winking video went viral. Priya was seen in the role of a schoolgirl in this film. Her winking antics created a stir on the internet. According to Google India, Priya Prakash Varrier became the most searched personality in India in the year 2018. She became an overnight sensation after the teaser clip of the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her film 'Oru Adaar Love' was released on social media in February that year.

Priya was just 18 at that time

The actress, who was only 18-19 years old at that time, had also surpassed American singer and Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas in that list. Priyanka Chopra was in fourth place on this list, while Sapna Choudhary and Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja were in third and fifth place respectively. Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor got married in 2018. Priya Prakash Varrier was seen wearing a school uniform in this song and her cuteness won the hearts of the people. This song of hers has been viewed 110 million times.

What does Priya do now?

Priya Prakash Varrier has now become a heroine. Priya, who came into the limelight with her first film 'Oru Adaar Love', is now 25 years old. She is very popular on Instagram and more than 7 million people follow her. Apart from Malayalam films, Priya has also appeared in films made in other South Indian languages. She also works in Tamil and Telugu films. Priya has appeared in films like '4 Years', 'Ishq', 'Sridevi Bungalow', 'Check' and 'Bro'. Soon she will be seen in 'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam'. Apart from this, she marked her Bollywood debut with 2024 release 'Yaariyaan 2'. Moreover, there are talks that she has been signed up for Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ramayana'. The film being directed by Nitesh Tiwari will be made in 2 parts. Priya will next be seen in 'Vishnu Priya', the film is releasing in theatres on February 21.

