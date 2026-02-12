Priya Kapur approaches Delhi HC, seeks Rs 20 crore in defamation suit against Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Priya Sunjay Kapur has filed a Rs 20 crore civil defamation case in Delhi High Court against her sister-in-law and a podcaster.

New Delhi:

Wife of late renowned businessman Sanjay Kapur, Priya Sachdeva Kapur has filed a Rs 20 crore civil defamation case in Delhi HC against her sister-in-law and a podcaster. She claims that remarks made about her in podcasts, interviews, and on social media have damaged her reputation.

For the unversed, industrialist Sanjay Kapur was the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. Earlier, she had also filed a criminal defamation complaint against Mandhira over the same statements.

(With ANI inputs)

This is a developing story.