Pritam Chakraborty's staff member steals Rs 40 lakh from studio, FIR registered

Shocking news has come out about music composer Pritam Chakraborty, due to which he is in tremendous discussion. Rs 40 lakhs have been stolen from Pritam's office, and as soon as the music composer's manager got information about this, he registered the case with the police, and the police, along with their special team, started searching for the accused. Famous musician Pritam Chakraborty's manager has filed a case accusing an office boy of running away with Rs 40 lakh. The incident happened on February 4. Know here how, when, and from where the office boy escaped after stealing.

Rs 40 lakhs stolen from Pritam Chakraborty's house

According to the preliminary information, after Rs 40 lakhs went missing from the office, Pritam's manager tried to contact the staff boy, but he did not pick up the phone. Later, when he switched off his mobile phone, the manager suspected that something was wrong, and he informed Pritam Chakraborty about it. The whole matter is such that the manager of music composer Pritam Chakraborty has complained to Malad Police Station of Mumbai that a staff boy named Ashish Syal working in his office has stolen Rs 40 lakh rupees from the office.

When and where was it stolen?

According to the information received from the police, this incident happened on 4 February at 2:00 pm when a person working in the production house reached Pritam Chakraborty's office with Rs 40 lakh rupees and gave it to his manager, Vinit Chheda. He kept that money in a trolley bag and went to Pritam's house because he had to get Pritam's signature on some documents.

Office boy escaped after stealing money

When he returned, he saw that there was no money in the trolley bag. On asking the staff, he came to know that Ashish Syal had already left with the money on the pretext of going to Pritam's house. The manager tried to contact Ashish, but he switched off his phone. When the manager realized that something was wrong, after talking to Pritam Chakraborty, he lodged a complaint at Malad Police Station in Mumbai, where the police have registered a case and are currently searching for the accused.

