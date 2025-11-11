Prem Chopra hospitalised: What we know about the veteran actor's health condition Prem Chopra, 90, has been hospitalised in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, leading to concern among fans. Here's what doctors said about his health on Monday.

New Delhi:

On November 10, as the world kept praying for Dharmendra's recovery, came another news - Prem Chopra was hospitalised. The actor, who turned 90 this year, left fans worried. Soon after, a family member assured fans and the media that the Andhaa Kaanoon actor was hospitalised for a routine checkup.

Prem Chopra is admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital. Hours after he was admitted, doctors treating him revealed that he was admitted due to a viral infection and age-related complications. They also shared that the actor is recovering well.

Why is Prem Chopra hospitalised?

Prem Chopra was admitted to Lilavati Hospital over the weekend, under the care of cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale, reported PTI. "He is a known case of cardiac ailment and he also had a viral infection, and that’s why I’m treating him for the lungs. He is not in the ICU; he is in the ward,” said Dr Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital.

The doctor further added, "He is 92 years old and he has age-related issues because of which his recovery takes a little time. He should be fine in another three-four days and go home."

Sharman Joshi, Prem Chopra's son-in-law shares health update

3 Idiots actor Sharman Joshi, who is married Prem Chopra's daughter Prerana Chopra, said, “All good thank you, just some tests, back tomorrow."

Prem Chopra had a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Prem Chopra was last seen in the 2023 film Animal where he made a guest appearance as Dalbir Singh. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and others in lead roles.

Apart from this, Prem Chopra is majorly known for playing villainous roles in films such Bobby, Do Raaste, and Kati Patang. He has starred in more than 380 movies over six decades.

