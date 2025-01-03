Friday, January 03, 2025
     
Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa-starrer Phule locks release date, film set to big screens on this date

ZEE Studios, the banner behind the film, shared a title poster of the film Phule along with its release date. The film will hit the big screens on the occasion of Phule's 197th birth anniversary. More details below.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published : Jan 03, 2025 16:49 IST, Updated : Jan 03, 2025 16:51 IST
Phule release date
Image Source : INSTAGRAM The film is helmed by Ananth Mahadevan.

Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa-starrer Phule finally gets its release date. The makers of the upcoming film shared a special post on social media, announcing its theatrical release date. Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film stars Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Jyotiao Phule and Patralekhaa as his wife, Savitri Bai Phule. The film revolves around the lives of the iconic couple and their inspiring journey, who championed equality and education in India.

See the post:

Talking about the release, Patralekhaa in a press note said, "I am deeply honoured to portray Savitribai Phule in this film. Alongside Jyotirao Phule, she laid the very foundation for modern education and social equality in India. On her birth anniversary today, it's only fitting that we announce the release of Phule. I'm thrilled that audiences will soon witness their inspiring journey on the big screen, and hopefully, be moved by their extraordinary courage and vision.''

Mahadevan emphasised, "We have stuck to the historical facts while making this film but it is not just a historical narrative. The film is a call to recognise the sacrifices and values that continue to shape our society. This is our humble tribute to a great son and daughter of India. The film is a must-watch for the Y-generation, as it offers more than what history books have touched upon. It's an immersive journey back in time, showcasing how these visionaries shaped our nation's history."

More deets about Phule 

The film narrates the struggles and triumphs of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, who started a social movement against caste discrimination and gender inequality. From establishing India's first school for girls in Pune in 1848 to their revolutionary efforts in promoting education and social reform under British colonial rule, the Phules' story is all about unyielding courage and resilience to change the status quo of India's rural society of the past.

(With ANI inputs)

