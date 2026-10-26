Pratap trailer out now; Amit Sadh goes from encounter specialist to prisoner in new action drama

The trailer of Pratap, starring Amit Sadh and Esha Deol, is out. The upcoming action drama follows a decorated encounter specialist whose life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself in prison. Amit plays Pratap, a police officer who has spent his career putting criminals behind bars but is now forced to confront life on the other side of the law. The trailer moves between his past and present, leaving questions about the circumstances that led to his imprisonment and what awaits him next.

The preview features confrontations and action sequences as Pratap navigates his changed circumstances. While it offers glimpses of his life as a police officer and his current situation, the events that lead to his downfall remain unclear.

Watch the trailer here:

Amit Sadh on playing Pratap

Speaking about his character, Amit said the role stood out because it was not a conventional cop story. "Pratap is not your conventional cop story. What interested me was the journey of a man who has spent his life enforcing the law, only to find himself on the other side of it. There are so many emotions and contradictions within this character, and as an actor, that made him interesting to portray. The trailer gives you a glimpse of his world, but there is a lot more to his story than what meets the eye," he said.

Esha Deol on the film

Esha Deol, who also stars in the film, said the story has several layers that become clearer as the narrative unfolds. "What I liked about Pratap was that the story isn’t as straightforward as it may seem. There are several layers to the narrative, and as the story unfolds, you begin to see the characters and their circumstances differently. Working with Amit and Sachin has been a wonderful experience, and I’m looking forward to audiences discovering what the film has in store," she said.

What the director and producer said

Writer-director Sachin Saraf said he wanted to explore how a man’s life changes when he finds himself in circumstances he never expected. "With Pratap, I wanted to tell a story about a man whose life changes completely when he finds himself in a situation he never imagined. It’s a film about choices, consequences and the fine line between right and wrong. We have tried to keep the storytelling grounded while bringing in the action and emotions that the narrative demands. The trailer is only the beginning of what unfolds in the film," he said.

Producer Pradeep Rangwani said the team had backed Saraf’s vision from the beginning and praised Amit’s work on the character. He added that the makers were looking forward to bringing the film to cinemas.

Pratap release date and cast

Written and directed by Sachin Saraf, Pratap also stars Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji along with Amit Sadh. The film is produced by Pradeep Rangwani and presented by UV Films.

Pratap is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

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