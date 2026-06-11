Pranit More faces FIR over Rs 370 biryani controversy; Maharashtra Cyber Police takes action

Mumbai:

Former Bigg Boss contestant and comedian Pranit More has been booked by the Maharashtra Cyber Police. An FIR was registered over controversial remarks about women as troubles mount for him. The Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, functions as the nodal agency for all cyber-related matters in the state. Maharashtra Cyber said it continues to monitor online platforms and social media ecosystems to identify content and activities that may violate existing laws or adversely impact public order, dignity and societal interests.

In this connection, an offence has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station, Maharashtra Cyber, under FIR No. 36/2026 under Sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, read with Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr. Sejal Pawar and other persons found involved. The case relates to the publication and dissemination of allegedly obscene and objectionable content through online platforms and social media.

According to Maharashtra Cyber, the case stems from certain videos and clips circulated on YouTube, Instagram and other social media platforms in connection with a programme hosted by Pranit More. The content being widely shared allegedly contains obscene, offensive and objectionable remarks concerning women, consent and deceased persons, which are stated to be against accepted societal norms and attract provisions of criminal law.

The investigation conducted by Maharashtra Cyber found that one of the clips allegedly featured remarks by Himanshu Jangra suggesting entitlement to physical intimacy in return for money spent during a date, thereby portraying women in a derogatory manner and trivialising issues relating to consent and dignity.

Another clip allegedly featured Dr Sejal Pawar making obscene and derogatory comments concerning deceased male bodies and medical cadavers used for educational purposes. The content is alleged to be disrespectful to the dignity of the deceased and contrary to accepted standards of public decency.

It has further been alleged that the content was recorded, promoted, published and disseminated across various digital and social media platforms in connection with the programme hosted by Pranit More, with the apparent objective of increasing viewership, audience engagement and deriving financial and commercial gains through online monetisation and other revenue-generating activities.

As part of the investigation, summons have been issued to Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra and Dr Sejal Pawar, directing them to appear before Maharashtra Cyber for enquiry and recording of their statements.

The investigation is currently underway and, according to Maharashtra Cyber, appropriate legal action will be taken against all persons found involved in accordance with the law.

Maharashtra Cyber has appealed to content creators, influencers and social media users to exercise due caution and responsibility while creating and sharing online content and to ensure compliance with applicable legal provisions.

It has also urged citizens not to share, forward or circulate such allegedly obscene and objectionable material on social media platforms, stating that dissemination of such content may attract legal action under applicable laws. Citizens have been advised to use social media responsibly and report unlawful content to the appropriate authorities.

Maharashtra Cyber reiterated that it remains committed to maintaining a safe and responsible digital ecosystem and will continue to take strict action against unlawful activities carried out through online platforms.

Also read: Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra summoned by NCW over Rs 370 biryani controversy at Gurugram comedy show