Pranit More announces comeback special Ghayal, reflects on Rs 370 biryani row: 'I can't change what happened…'

New Delhi:

Stand-up comedian Pranit More, who was embroiled in the Rs 370 biryani controversy, has announced his return to stand-up after staying away from the stage for weeks. On Thursday, the comedian unveiled the poster of his new stand-up special, Ghayal, marking his comeback.

For the unversed, Pranit faced criticism in June after a video from one of his shows went viral on social media. He was called out for not responding to a deeply misogynistic remark made by an audience member during a comedy show held in Gurugram.

Pranit More announces comeback special with Ghayal

On Wednesday, Pranit took to Instagram to announce his new stand-up special, Ghayal. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "GHAYAL. I can’t change what happened, but I can choose who I become because of it. Ghayal is the story of that journey. Beginning in Mumbai." Take a look below:

The online backlash prompted Pranit More to step away from stand-up comedy for some time. However, his comeback announcement is garnering attention online for another reason as well.

Soon after the post surfaced online, it sparked reactions across social media. Several internet users compared Pranit's comeback announcement to comedian Samay Raina's, who also returned with a comeback special, Still Alive, following the India's Got Latent controversy.

What is the Rs 370 biryani viral controversy involving Pranit More?

For the unversed, the Rs 370 biryani controversy began after a clip from one of Pranit More's stand-up shows went viral on social media. During the performance, an audience member identified as Himanshu Jangra made remarks that many viewers considered misogynistic and offensive. The comments implied that spending money on a woman gave a man certain expectations in return.

Following the backlash, Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra were summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW). Later, Pranit also issued a public apology, admitting that he deserved the criticism he had received.

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