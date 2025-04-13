Prakash Raj's caption on Kunal Kamra's post garners attention, has connection with viral clip | See Post Actor Prakash Raj has shared a photo with Kunal Kamra, after the uproar over his last stand-up show. The stand-up comedian has even received death threats after his last gig.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra made several comments on his last stand-up show about Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, after which he was surrounded by controversies. He has even received death threats and an FIR was also filed against him. The matter even went to court. Now the stand-up comedian was seen with actor Prakash Raj. The National award-winning actor shared a photo with Kunal on social media. The caption for this photo is also garnering attention.

Prakash Raj's funny caption for Kunal Kamra

Prakash Raj, who sometimes plays villain and sometimes comic characters in Hindi and South films, keeps making headlines by speaking against the government. He puts his point of view fearlessly and remains the headline. Once again he did something that is being discussed. Prakash Raj and Kunal Kamra are seen twinning in the photo. Both are wearing black T-shirts. The caption reads, 'How to reach Tamil Nadu brother? Simple... in an auto. Just asking.'

The caption is related to the viral clip

The caption refers to a leaked audio clip in which a Shiv Sena official can be heard allegedly threatening the comedian. In the audio, he can be heard warning that he will meet the same fate as that studio. After this, the caller asked the comedian about his location, to which Kamra said, 'Come to Tamil Nadu, I will meet you here.' When the caller repeated the question, Kamra challenged him to talk face-to-face after reaching Tamil Nadu. And he also asked, 'How will we reach Tamil Nadu now brother?' Now Prakash Raj has replied to this question via his Instagram caption.

