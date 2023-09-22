Prakash Raj, who got trolled for his tweet on Chandrayaan 3, reacts to Women's Reservation Bill | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Actor Prakash Raj

Actor Prakash Raj is not new to controversies. After landing in soup for his tweets on Chandrayaan-3 and comments on the ongoing Sanatana row, the actor has now reacted to the Women's Reservation Bill passed by Parliament. He responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet on the same.

Taking it to Twitter, now X, Prakash Raj said, "Is this a GAME changer ….or …just a …NAME CHANGER ??? #justasking. #WomenReservationBill to #NariShaktiVandanAdhiniyam." The actor quote-tweeted PM Modi's tweet which congratulated 140 crore Indians for the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.'

Take a look at Prakash Raj's tweet:

After the historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, A defining moment in our nation's democratic journey! Congratulations to 140 crore Indians." Thanking all the Rajya Sabha's MP, PM Modi wrote, "With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament, we usher in an era of stronger representation and empowerment for the women of India. This is not merely a legislation; it is a tribute to the countless women who have made our nation. India has been enriched by their resilience and contributions."

"As we celebrate today, we are reminded of the strength, courage, and indomitable spirit of all the women of our nation. This historic step is a commitment to ensuring their voices are heard even more effectively," PM Modi concluded.

Have a look at PM Modi's tweet:

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj took legal action against a YouTube channel, Vikram TV. In his complaint, the actor alleged a threat to his and his family members' lives over his comments on Sanatana Dharma. For those uninitiated, Raj, during an event in Bengaluru, said he was not born to Sanatana Dharma but to his parents.

