Prakash Padukone says Deepika-Ranveer's Dua is growing up fast, loves saying hello to everyone

New Delhi:

Prakash Padukone, badminton player and Padmi Shri awardee, has spoken about the joy of being a grandfather. He shared heartwarming details about his granddaughter Dua and praised Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for the way they are raising their daughter.

Prakash Padukone talks about his granddaughter Dua

Speaking about grandparenthood, the badminton legend admitted that he never imagined the bond would be so special. “I think it’s great. It’s a totally different feeling to be a grandparent. I never expected this kind of a feeling. We used to wonder why grandparents fussed so much about their grandchildren,” he told The Indian Express, adding, “Now I completely understand.”

Prakash also spoke about Deepika and Ranveer's parenting style, describing them as deeply involved in their daughter's upbringing. “Of course, Deepika does a lot more, but Ranveer helps a lot whenever he’s not working. Both families are also present to help.”

Reflecting on fatherhood, he admitted that his busy sporting career kept him away from many everyday moments while raising Deepika and Anisha, something he now gets to experience with Dua. “As a parent, I don’t remember having brought up our kids or being involved as much because I was hardly home. I do remember important things, but the day-to-day details were missed. Now I notice every little change. Almost every day, there’s something new,” he candidly admitted.

Prakash Padukone says Dua is a very friendly child

Whenever Dua visits Bengaluru, Prakash and his wife, Ujjala, make sure she gets to enjoy simple outings that many celebrity children rarely experience because of public attention. From Metro rides to auto-rickshaw trips and evenings at the park, they try to give her a taste of ordinary life. “Keeping her privacy in mind, we have taken her on a Metro train. Last time, we went to Cubbon Park, took her on the Putani Express (an iconic, child-sized toy train located at Jawahar Bal Bhavan inside Cubbon Park, Bengaluru), and even in an auto,” Padukone told the same media publication.

He also revealed that Dua enjoys padel and loves watching trains near their home. Describing her as an outgoing child, he said she happily greets people she meets and has become comfortable with travelling from a very young age.

“She’s very fond of padel. There’s a nice padel ground very close to our house. We stay near Camp station, so she likes to see the trains. She’s a very friendly child, so she likes to mix with people. She says hello to almost everybody. She’s been travelling from a very young age. That has really helped. She’s growing up quite fast and at a very interesting stage right now,” he added.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently expecting their second child.

Also read: Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy at 40: Revisiting her viral maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh