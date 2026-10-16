Prahaar Day 1 Box Office Report: Is Rajkummar Rao's latest film drawing audiences? Know early estimates

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story has arrived in theatres, bringing the story of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam to the big screen. The film's opening-day box office figures have started coming in, offering an early look at how the courtroom drama is performing at the ticket window.

Prahaar box office collection day 1

As of now, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story has collected Rs 0.95 crore net in India, according to live estimates. The film is currently running across 2,641 shows, taking its India gross collection to Rs 1.12 crore. The final India collection is yet to be reported.

Prahaar faces competition

16 October started with many new movies being released in cinemas. While Jailer 2, starring Rajnikanth, was released on Thursday, Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, were released on Friday.

Prahaar review

India TV gave 2.5 out of 5 stars to Prahaar. The verdict reads, 'For all its shortcomings, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story has a point worth making. It asks the audience to look beyond the trial and spare a thought for Mumbai and its people, many of whom lost loved ones, lived with fear and trauma, and still found ways to carry on. The film pays tribute to those who put their responsibilities before their fears, to the people who continued to believe in the country's constitutional values, and to those who chose to do their jobs even when the personal cost was high. It also makes a case for justice that is pursued through the Constitution rather than driven by anger alone. That is a message worth revisiting, particularly when the events in question remain so painful. Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story is worth watching for the story it revisits and the people it remembers. As a courtroom drama, however, it leaves too much to be desired.'

More deets about the film

For the unversed, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story is a courtroom drama based on the life of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, especially his fight for justice in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks. It stars Rajkummar Rao as Ujjwal Nikam, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi, Lalit Prabhakar as Ajmal Kasab and Ritvik Sahore.

The courtroom drama has been directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The screenplay & story have been written by Sumit Roy, with additional dialogue by Dushyant Arora and Vishal Tiwari. Music has been provided by Pritam Chakraborty, and the background music has been composed by Alokananda Dasgupta.

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Prahaar The Ujjwal Nikam Story Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao's courtroom drama takes too long to make its case