Prabhas to star in new war drama, historical film with Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada

Following the huge triumph of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has revealed his upcoming movie, an unnamed historical fiction venture. Alongside Prabhas, the movie will feature Hanu Raghavapudi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Manvi. Mythri Movie Makers has taken to their social media platform to share this announcement today.

The Instagram post also had a caption that reads, “When wars were a battle for supremacy, ONE WARRIOR redefined what they were FOUGHT for #PrabhasHanu, a HISTORICAL FICTION set in the 1940s Shoot begins soon .”

Two months after its theatrical release, Kalki 2898 AD is ready for its online streaming debut. It has been announced that the movie starring Prabhas will be available on both Prime Video and Netflix. Prime Video will feature the Telugu version directed by Nag Ashwin, while Netflix will offer the Hindi-translated version for viewers.

Prabhas was praised for his compelling portrayal of Bhairava, a bounty hunter, showcasing a powerful performance. Talking about the film, Prabhas said, “Working on Kalki 2898 AD with a visionary director like Naga and an exceptional cast has been truly exhilarating. The film not only pushes the boundaries of storytelling with its blend of mythology and futuristic elements but also delves deep into the complexities of human nature. Portraying Bhairava, a character driven by strength and conviction, has been incredibly rewarding. After all the love that Kalki 2898 AD has received from audiences in theatres, I cannot wait for its global premiere on Prime Video. I hope viewers will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

On June 27, Kalki 2898 AD was released featuring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the main roles. The movie received a fantastic response from viewers and grossed over Rs 1000 crore globally. Previously, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude for the film's success on social media. “T 5062 – the essence of KALKI resounds within and without .. and my gracious gratitude,” he wrote. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the sequel of Kalki.

