Prabhas, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 1 and 2 to re-release in theatres but with a twist | Deets Inside Director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2, are now being re-released in theatres once again, but with a twist.

New Delhi:

Two of the biggest blockbusters in India, featuring Prabhas, are being re-released in India. Yes! We are talking about SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion', released in 2015 and 2017. Both the Pan India films are being released in theatres once again, but with a special twist.

What is the new twist?

Recently, several films have performed well at the global box office, even in re-releases. Therefore, the makers of Baahubali are planning to re-release both films in theatres worldwide in October. The most important thing is that they are also planning to make a new film by combining the main scenes of both films and releasing it. So it seems like the re-release would have the most crucial scenes in one film only. However, it may be tough for the makers to cut down a 6-hour movie series into just a 3-hour film, but this can start a new trend in the entertainment industry.

Baahubali's great performance

Baahubali showed the power of Telugu cinema and its great box office performance. This film made Prabhas and Rajamouli the biggest stars of Indian cinema. The film was produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under Arka Media Works. MM Keeravani's music in this film was a superhit. The composer also won an Oscar for his next collaboration with the same director, RRR.

Baahubali's box office performance

According to a report by 123Telugu.com, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati won the hearts of the audience with their lead roles in both these films. Baahubali 1 earned more than Rs 650 crore and Baahubali 2 earned Rs 1,810 crore. Both films together earned more than Rs 2,460 crore, making it the highest-grossing franchise of Indian cinema.

Prabhas's work front

Prabhas will soon be seen in the film 'The Raja Saab'. It is a horror-comedy film. The film is releasing on December 5 this year. The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruti. The most special thing is that Prabhas will be seen in a double role in this film. Apart from Prabhas, Nidhi Agarwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar will be seen in important roles in this film. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Prashanth Neel's Salaar 2. Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2 is also in his pipeline.

