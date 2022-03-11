Friday Releases: Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, The Kashmir Files, Suriya's ET, Hollywood film Dog out today

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEKAGNIHOTRI The Kashmir Files and Radhe Shyam release this Friday

With the COVID-19 pandemic still a sign of worry worldwide, the movie business is steadily making its come back. After the theatrical success of the latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, big-budget and highly-anticipated film Radhe Shyam, starring Prabahs and Pooja Hedge, has released in cinema halls this Friday. Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files from director Vivek Agnihotri will also be hitting the screens on March 11 along with a couple of other movies. We take a look at all the movies that will be released in cinema halls on Friday in India.

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam is slated for its grand release on March 11 in cinema halls. Prabhas plays a romantic hero Vikramaditya in this movie, which has been delayed several times amid the COVID-19 scare.

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files is based on the true stories of the victims of the Kashmir genocide. It is scheduled to release on March 11. It is expected to give competition to Radhe Shyam in the northern markets. It stars Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Tamil star Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan is an action entertainer. It has released worldwide on March 10. It is directed by Pandiraj and inspired by the Pollachi sexual assault case of 2019. At the time, Suriya wrote a powerful letter about the case in The Hindu Tamil, which was widely appreciated. Suriya plays a lawyer in this movie.

Dog

Hollywood film Dog starring Channing Tatum with his adorable furry friend has released in cinema halls in India on Friday. It tells the story of an Army Ranger (played by Tatum) and an Army dog who embark on a 1500 mile road trip. It promises to be an emotional story of a man and animal bond.

