Kalki 2898 AD makers receive legal notice for tampering with religious facts, books

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan's film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is still minting good money at the box office in the theatres. This film has collected more than Rs 600 crore in India. Kalki is also performing well worldwide as well. The audience has given a lot of love to 'Kalki'. Many mythological references and characters have been portrayed in Nag Ashwin's film. But now 24 days after its release, former Congress leader and Peethadheeshwar of Shri Kalki Dham, (Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh) Acharya Pramod Krishnam has served a legal notice to the makers of Kalki 2898 AD.

Legal notice served to the makers

Let us tell you that Acharya Pramod Krishnam has objected to the film Kalki. He has served a legal notice to the makers accusing them of tampering with religious facts and religious books. He says that religious facts have been presented in the wrong way in this film. He has also appealed to the makers to stop the wrong portrayal.

The original concept of Lord Kalki has been changed, says Krishnam

For the unversed, according to the scriptures, Lord Kalki is the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Kalki 2898 AD is loosely based on the plot of his arrival. Acharya Pramod has accused the makers of 'Kalki' and said that the makers have changed the concept of Lord Kalki. The Lord has been portrayed in a wrong way in the film. This film has been made with incomplete facts and tampering with religious texts. He also said that the film has hurt the sentiments of staunch Hindus.

The legal notice that Acharya Pramod Krishnam has served to the makers of 'Kalki' explains everything in detail. In the notice, the makers have been informed about their mistake by showing the verses of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

For those who don't know, Nag Ashwin's film features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Where as Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Gopal Verma, Mrunal Thakur and SS Rajamouli have special appearances and cameos.

