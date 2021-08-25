Porn films case: Actor Gehana Vashisth approaches Bombay HC for pre-arrest bail

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GEHANAVASISTH Gehana Vashisth moves Bombay HC for pre-arrest bail

Actor Gehana Vashisth has approached the Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail in a porn films case in which businessman Raj Kundra is among those arrested. Her plea, which was filed last week, was taken up for hearing on Tuesday by a bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar.

Her counsel Abhishek Yende told HC the actor had previously been in custody for four months in two separate FIRs related to the case, and was out on bail, while the Mumbai police was seeking to arrest her again in a third FIR related to the case.

In her plea, she said there was no need for her custodial interrogation anymore, and told court she had been subjected to three different FIRs under the same cause of action within a very short time and on the basis of the same alleged offences.

Vashisth, in her plea, said she was already under stringent conditions imposed by the Sessions Court when it granted her bail in the earlier FIRs. The HC will continue hearing her plea further on August 26.

On August 11, a sessions court had rejected her plea. The judge had then said, "The allegations in the present FIR are of serious nature that the accused compelled other victim to do kiss scenes and sex scenes. Considering such allegations and circumstances, I do not find this is a fit case to grant interim relief."

The Mumbai police have registered multiple FIRs in connection with production of adult films and circulating them through mobile applications.

Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, and his associate Ryan Thorpe were arrested last month in connection with a case which relates to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps. They are currently in judicial custody.

The court had recently rejected the anticipatory bail plea of model Sherlyn Chopra, another accused in the case