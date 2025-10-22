Pooja Bedi on why she quit films after marriage: 'Farhan’s conservative Muslim family wouldn’t accept a bahu…' Pooja Bedi recently opened up about the cultural challenges she faced after marrying Farhan Furniturewala. The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar star revealed that she gave up her flourishing film career because her husband’s conservative family wouldn’t accept a 'bahu' working on film sets.

Pooja Bedi, whose claim to fame was as the girl in red dress in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, spoke about a deeply personal chapter of her life. The actor-host revealed why her marriage to Farhan Furniturewala didn't work out.

Pooja also spoke about the cultural challenges that came with her marriage, and how it ultimately led her to step away from a flourishing film career.

Pooja Bedi reveals why her marriage didn't work out

Pooja Bedi, in a reflective conversation with Siddharth Kannan, spoke about her marriage with Farhan Furniturewala. She said, "I got married to Farhan, who came from a conservative Muslim family, and there was no way on earth his family was going to accept a bahu who went to film sets. In those days, there was a lot of gossip in the film industry, and every time a film released, they tried to link you up with the heroes, all that drama would go on. I don't think there was any way they were going to accept a bahu of the house who was still working in films."

Pooja, in the 90s, had become one of the most recognisable faces. She revealed that the social mindset of that era left little room for a married woman - especially one perceived as a "sex symbol" - to continue acting. "I think they allowed me to work in films because, back then, once you got married, you stopped doing films, you were off the shelf. Not like today. Today, you can be married and still be in films. You could have kids and still be welcome to play the heroine in films. Cinema has evolved, and audiences have evolved a lot as well. Back then, it was a completely different ballgame. Also, a 'sexy bahu' or a 'sex-symbol bahu' would have been a lot for them to handle."

Pooja Bedi reveals she chose her marriage over films

Pooja admitted that she made a conscious decision to prioritise her marriage, kids and her new family over career. "I thought about it, and I was like, 'If I'm going to do something, I want to do it well and with full respect. I don't want to walk into a family and make people there uncomfortable. So, either don't get married because it's going to create chaos, or let yourself fit into that world and see what it's all about.' I then returned all the signing amounts for all the films that I'd committed to; there were quite a few. My Kamasutra ad campaign had come up for renewal, and I had to reject that as well, even though I was offered about eight times the amount that they paid me originally," she said in the same interview.

Despite the sacrifices she made, Pooja didn't shy away from admitting that her relationship with ex-husband Farhan was built on mutual love and respect, even if it didn’t work out. "It was a conscious decision by both of us to always be respectful and kind. We have two beautiful children, and we are best friends today. I love his current wife, Laila," she shared warmly.

The Bigg Boss 5 contestant also explained that their separation was an act of maturity - a decision consciously taken before bitterness could creep in.

When did Pooja Bedi marry Farhan Furniturewala?

Pooja Bedi, daughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, married Farhan Furniturewala in 1994. The couple welcomed daughter, actor Alaya F in 1997, followed by their son, Omar. After nearly a decade of marriage, the two amicably divorced in 2003. However, they continue to co-parent their children.