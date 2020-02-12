Pooja Bedi's anti-reservation tweet triggers debate, netizens remind her of daughter Alaya F's 'struggle'

Pooja Bedi's anti-reservation tweet triggers controversy

Pooja Bedi took to Twitter to put forward her views on a statement made by Congress' Priyanka Gandhi. This triggered a sort of heated debate on the micro-blogging site. Applauding BJP government, Pooja had written in a tweet, “Dear @priyankagandhi I think its VERY positive that @BJP4India wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE india & merit & an end to divisive politics.... this is definitely a step in right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement.”

Dear @priyankagandhi I think its VERY positive that @BJP4India wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE india & merit & an end to divisive politics.... this is definitely a step in right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement https://t.co/ZXR6FokFzc — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 11, 2020

This didn't go down well with a certain section of Twitterati who pointed out that she is privileged enough to make such statements. Going brutal, some even took a dig by making a remark on Pooja and her daughter Alaya F's 'struggle' in Bollywood.

Reacting on Pooja's tweet, one wrote,“Pooja, Why don’t you work for abolition of caste? That’s definitely ONE India. Fight for those who die cleaning the shit from gutters. That’s ONE India. And lovely how you flippantly discard centuries of atrocities committed by upper castes on those lower down the ladder.”

We have graduates sweeping floors because someone with way lesser marks got their job based on quota. Yes, Atrocities were inflicted in past. But That's no reason 2 punish the good & deserving youth of today. Reward merit & INDIA will flourish! Caste system is a misused vote bank — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 11, 2020

Another commented, ''Like your sheer hardwork and no entitlement or fame you received as a result of your parents? Or like how your daughter has struggled along with all those struggling actors in Mumbai and poor girl is trying to get a role?''

Like your sheer hardwork and no entitlement or fame you received as a result of your parents? Or like how your daughter has struggled along with all those struggling actors in Mumbai and poor girl is trying to get a role? — Sextina Aquafina Belcher (@HitchhikerQ) February 11, 2020

''Very convenient words from a rich, upper caste person. Please shed some wisdom by sharing your thoughts on caste system which is the root of discrimination,'' wrote a Twitter user.

Very convenient words from a rich, upper caste person. Please shed some wisdom by sharing your thoughts on caste system which is the root of discrimination. — Goodindian (@theaverage__guy) February 11, 2020

For the unversed, Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

During the promotions of Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya while addressing the question of nepotism said that even in their struggle, they are privileged.

“We need to realise that even in our struggle, we are privileged. If we got rejected in 10 auditions, someone else has got the thumbs down 100 times. Their struggle is greater than ours. But just because I’m privileged, doesn’t mean that I’m not going to do what I love and work hard at it,” Alaya had told Mumbai Mirror.