PM Modi turns 76: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Chiranjeevi extend heartfelt birthday wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, September 17, with birthday wishes pouring in from political leaders as well as several members of the film industry. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi were among those who extended greetings.

From the entertainment industry, Akshay Kumar and Mahesh Babu also shared birthday messages for the Prime Minister. Akshay spoke about marking the occasion through acts of service, while Mahesh Babu shared his wishes on social media. Kangana Ranaut, Chiranjeevi, Paresh Rawal, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and others also wished him.

Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu wish PM Modi

Akshay Kumar took to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote in Hindi, "Today is the birthday of our Prime Minister, and this day is being celebrated with a commitment to service. I feel there can be no more beautiful way to celebrate a birthday than this. We should be of help to someone else, help someone in need, bring a smile to someone's face… just this small commitment. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring our great nation. Jai Bharat. Jai Mahakal."

Mahesh Babu also extended his wishes, writing, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji…. A leader who never stops, never rests and always puts India first… That spirit is an inspiration to every Indian!!!"

Kangana Ranaut posted a photo with PM Modi and wished him on birthday.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT)Kangana Ranaut wishes PM Modi

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi wrote, "Warm birthday wishes to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Your journey reflects remarkable determination, discipline and an unwavering commitment to serving Bharat. Your vision for a stronger, self-reliant India and your spirit of Seva continue to inspire millions. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and many more years of strength to serve our great nation. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead sir."

Paresh Rawal wrote, "A prayer to god to grant @narendramodi ji long and a healthy life".

Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who is also a member of the newly appointed CBFC board, wrote, "Warm birthday wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Wishing you good health, happiness, and continued strength in your service to the nation. May you always be blessed with success and fulfilment."

President Murmu greets PM Modi

President Droupadi Murmu also wished Modi on his birthday. In a post on X, she referred to his 25 years in public office and said he had established new benchmarks in governance and given momentum to inclusive development.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Over the past 25 years, during your tenure as chief minister and prime minister, you have established many new benchmarks of good governance and imparted unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development," the President said in Hindi.

Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat. He became the Prime Minister of India in 2014, after serving as Gujarat's chief minister.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from September 17 to October 17. The month-long programme includes service-oriented activities and public outreach initiatives to mark PM Modi's birthday.

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