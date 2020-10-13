PM Narendra Modi biopic producer receives threat on social media, files complaint with cyber cell

Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH PM Narendra Modi biopic producer receives threat on social media

Industrialist Amit B. Wadhwani co-producer of movie PM Narendra Modi has lodged a complaint with the cyber cell on Monday morning after receiving death threats online. A Facebook account by the name of Optimistix took strong objection to his association with the movie which is all set to release in theatres. Posting an image of him and his infant son, the Facebook user threatened him with life going ahead to make slanderous remarks on his family.

The movie Narendra Modi has been in news lately for being the first movie to release post Covid-19 lockdown. In the backdrop of elections last year, the opposition parties especially Congress had cried hoarse on the biographical movie on the life of the Prime Minister.

Amit B. Wadhwani is an Industrialist and Business Leader with interests and investments in various business right from Real Estate, Ed-Tech to Auto Tech companies. Apart from his existing businesses, the movie Narendra Modi marks his first leap into the lucrative Bollywood industry. Amit B Wadhwani has always been a known name in Bollywood circles and his flagship brand SAI has associated with high profile events in the past. Given the current state of affairs in Bollywood with many in the dock on drug charges, the threat on Amit B Wadhwani points to a larger network which may be working at the behest of Bollywood fraternity.

Amit B. Wadhwani after visiting the Cyber cell stated "I have been active on social media and contributing as a thought leader in the industry and also providing updates on the latest Business moves and industry trends. As co-producer of PM Narendra Modi, I have recieved threat comments on social media warning me of dire consequences. While trollers are common and insignificant, the nature of threat and bringing in my family into this is disturbing for a law abiding citizen and business leader like me. I wasn't sure whether there is a wider nexus or pattern to it given the recent developments in Bollywood industry. I have filed an official complaint with the cyber cell who have assured me to look into this"

On a related note, PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Anand Oberoi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set for a big screen re-release once cinemas re-open on October 15. "It gives me great pleasure and satisfaction that the theatres are going to open again and we are re-releasing our film ‘PM Narendra Modi'. We have put in a lot of hard work in making this film and so glad that it will be released again and the people who have missed it will get a chance to see it now. We want each and everyone to see our labour of love," Omung Kumar said.

The film also stars Boman Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Akshat R. Saluja.

