PM Modi’s biopic starring Vivek Oberoi to be re-released in theatres on October 15

PM Modi’s biopic titled ‘PM Narendra Modi’ which stars Vivek Oberoi in the lead is all set to re-release in theaters.

Yes, the makers of the film have decided to premiere it on the big screen on October 15 as it could not get the expected response from the audience due to political controversies. The film was earlier released on May 24, 2019.

Co-producer Sandip Ssingh said, "What can be better than watching the story of the most inspiring leader of today's times, as theatres reopen. I'm proud to be a part of this historical moment! Moreover, due to certain political agendas, when it released, the film couldn't be watched by many."

‘PM Narendra Modi’ is based on the life’s journey and struggles of the prime minister.

Talking about the film, director Omung Kumar said "It gives me great pleasure and satisfaction that the theatres are going to open again and we are re-releasing our film ‘PM Narendra Modi'. We have put in a lot of hard work in making this film and so glad that it will be released again and the people who have missed it will get a chance to see it now. We want each and everyone to see our labour of love."

Meanwhile, another co-producer of the film Acharya Manish said he is happy that he got a chance to start his journey in film production with such an inspiring project.

The film also stars Boman Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Akshat R. Saluja in the pivotal.

