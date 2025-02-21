PM Modi praises Vicky Kaushal's film, says 'In dino Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai' PM Modi praised Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava' at the inauguration of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi on February 21. The Prime Minister during the event gave a special mention to Vicky Kaushal 'Chhaava'. He said that the movie is "making waves throughout the country".

The movie led by Vicky Kaushal was released in theatres on February 14. Praising the movie, PM Modi said, "In dino to Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai (Chhaava is making waves throughout the country these days)". He added, "Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmo ke saath saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai. (It is Maharashtra and Mumbai that have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films. And these days, Chhaava is making waves)”.

PM Modi also highlighted the historical significance of the film. He said, "Sambhaji Maharaj ke shaurya se, iss roop mein parichay, Shivaji Sawant ke Marathi upanyas ne hi karaya hai (It is through Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel that we have been introduced to the valour of Sambhaji Maharaj in this form)".

While Chhaava is running successfully, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram to share a heartwarming moment with his househelp, Asha Tai, who performed the traditional 'Nazar Utarna' ritual after watching "Chhaava."

The caption read, "Asha Tai has seen me grow... both in height and in life. Yesterday, she watched #Chhaava and insisted, 'You should stand up, your gaze needs to be lifted.' This has always been her way of showing love and protecting me from an abundance of it. So happy to have her in my life!"

