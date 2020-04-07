PM Modi lauds star-studded short film 'Family' and song 'Muskurayega India,' calls them good initiative

PM Modi lauds star-studded short film 'Family' and song 'Muskurayega India,' calls it good initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested his millions of Twitter followers to watch the star-studded video "Family" that campaigns in favour of staying at home during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. He says it is a "great video with relevant messages". Not only this, he even lauded the new song 'Muskurayega India' which aims to boost people's spirits in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday: "You can be distant and you can be social. A great video with relevant messages. Have a look."

A great video with relevant messages. Have a look. https://t.co/acVZRoF1Yd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

The made-at-home short film features cine stars like Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, along with popular regional titans such as Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Shiva Rajkumar, besides Dilit Dosanjh and Sonalee Kulkarni. The four-minute, 39-second film is conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey in collaboration with Big B.

It talks about how staying at home, staying safe, maintaining hygiene, working from home and maintaining social distancing can be productive. At the end of the video, Big B also appeals in favour of the film industry's daily wage workers who are currently left with no income owing to complete halt in filming activity due to the lockdown, which began last month.

Tweeting about the song, PM Modi wrote, "फिर मुस्कुराएगा इंडिया...फिर जीत जाएगा इंडिया...India will fight. India will win! Good initiative by our film fraternity."

Good initiative by our film fraternity. https://t.co/utUGm9ObhI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about the song, it features Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and Taapsee Pannu among others. Sung by Vishal Mishra, the track's video begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. Rakul Preet, Sidharth Malhotra, and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan are also part of the song. In the video, the actors can be seen urging Indians to spread smiles.

