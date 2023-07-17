Plea against comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi rejected by Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUBHAV SINGH BASSI Anubhav Singh Bassi

Stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, who made his Bollywood debut this year, landed in trouble after a Delhi-based lawyer filed a petition against him for allegedly insulting advocates during one of his shows. However, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea. The petition was heard by a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

The justices refused to entertain the petition against a comic show and asked the petitioner, Farhat Warsi, to come up with something better. Warsi filed a petition against Anubhav Singh Bassi over his show Bas Kar Bassi and accused the comedian of insulting the advocate community. Warsi also demanded stringent action against Bassi. Dismissing the plea, the bench argued that other lawyers can take care of themselves and he should not come forward to defend the entire community. The Apex Court further said it does not find any merit in the writ petition and dismissed the plea.

Farhat Warsi cited a YouTube video titled Bas Kar Bassi wherein the comedian shared his experience as a law graduate.

On the professional front, Anubhav Singh Bassi has created a niche for himself as a stand-up comedian over the years. He got his big break as an actor this year in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy Tu Jhooti Main Makkar. Co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Bassi played the titular role of Kapoor's best friend in the film.

Earlier, in an interview with India TV, Bassi opened up about his scenes being removed from Tu Jhooti Main Makkar and clarified that he playfully said that. “It was nothing, actually Luv sir has put a short part of my role in the trailer so I was jokingly saying it to him that you purposely cut my scenes from the movie. So we are sitting for the trailer launch, so we had to find a topic to create some fun, so we thought why not play along with this, we’ll keep on blaming each other for it and improvise at that time. That is what happened," Bassi said.

