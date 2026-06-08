Pepsi Sharma, famous Haryanvi singer, dies of heart attack at the age of 38

New Delhi:

Haryanvi folk singer and ragini artist Pepsi Sharma has died at the age of 38. According to his family, he suffered a heart attack after suddenly complaining of chest pain. He was taken to a private hospital, where he passed away during treatment.

Known by his stage name Pepsi Sharma, the singer's real name was Yashpal Sharma. He hailed from Patla village in Ghaziabad and was a familiar face across Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region, where he regularly performed at ragini events and stage shows.

Popular Haryanvi singer Pepsi Sharma passes away

His death has come as a shock to fans and members of the Haryanvi entertainment industry. Paying tribute, the Rashtriya Lok Dal wrote, "The news of the demise of renowned ragini singer Pepsi Sharma ji, who made a place in people's hearts through his ragini performances, is extremely saddening. Humble tributes from the Rashtriya Lok Dal family and condolences to his family members and admirers during this difficult time." Here is the tribute:

Pepsi Sharma has performed in front of Karan Johar and Badshah

For many people, Pepsi Sharma was more than just a singer. His comic timing, stage presence and spontaneous interactions with audiences made him a crowd favourite. He was especially popular at ragini competitions organised across Haryana and often managed to keep audiences entertained long after the singing ended.

He also shared the stage with Sapna Choudhary on several occasions. One of his most talked-about performances remains his Naagin dance act, which went viral and continues to be widely watched online. A video of the performance has crossed 60 million views on YouTube. Over the years, he performed in front of several well-known names, including Badshah, singer Vishal and filmmaker Karan Johar. Here is one of his most viral videos:

Pepsi Sharma is survived by his two daughters, aged 10 and 7. His sudden death has left his family devastated, while fans continue to mourn the loss of a performer who was known as much for his personality as for his singing.

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