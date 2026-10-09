'Pehle Satish, aur ab mera Nanya': Anil Kapoor pens emotional tribute to Nana Patekar, recalls Satish Kaushik

Actor Anil Kapoor paid an emotional tribute to his late friend Nana Patekar. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he fondly called him "Nanya" and described him as the world's biggest artist. He also remembered another close friend, Satish Kaushik, who passed away in 2023, writing, "Pehle Satish aur ab Nanya." Anil also expressed how much he would miss Nana, both on and off screen.

Anil Kapoor pays emotional tribute to Nana Patekar

While sharing a picture with his Welcome co-star Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor reflected on the personal loss of a friend and fellow actor, writing, "Mera dost mujhe chhodkar chala gaya..." He also remembered Satish Kaushik, whose death in March 2023 left the film industry mourning, and wrote, "Pehle Satish aur ab mera Nanya. NANYA, tu achanak bohot jaldi chala gaya...(sic)."

His note further added, "Duniya ka sabse bada kalakaar, humein chhodkar hamesha-hamesha ke liye chala gaya. Bohot miss karunga tujhe, life mein, set par, phone par aur bade parde par... (sic)." Take a look:

Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor shared a close bond and worked together in several films. They are best known for playing Uday and Majnu in the hit comedy Welcome and also appeared together in 1989 Parinda and Welcome Back. Nana Patekar also made a special appearance in Anil Kapoor's action drama series Subedaar.

Tributes have poured in from the film industry for veteran actor Nana Patekar. Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to the actor, recalling his honesty, simplicity and courage by looking back at Patekar’s appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other Bollywood celebrities have also paid tribute to Nana Patekar on social media.

Nana Patekar's final rites performed with state honours

For the unversed, Nana Patekar’s last rites were performed with state honours at Donje village in Pune Rural on October 8. The veteran actor died on Thursday at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. His son, Malhar, performed the last rites and lit the funeral pyre.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde, minister Chandrakant Patil, Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol and Congress leader Bhai Jagtap paid their respects to the late actor by offering floral wreaths.

Nana Patekar's famous films

Over his long career, Nana Patekar appeared in several acclaimed films, including Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Shakti, Apaharan and Raajneeti. He also won National Film Awards for his performances in Parinda, Krantiveer and Agni Sakshi. In 2013, he was conferred the Padma Shri.

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Nana Patekar's final rites performed with state honours; son Malhar lit the funeral pyre