Peddi: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer finally gets its title, makers share first poster | See Post

The makers of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's much-awaited film 'RC 16' have finally released the first look on Thursday. On the occasion of Charan's 40th birthday, the title of this film has also been announced. The Pan India film has been titled 'Peddi'. In the poster, Ram Charan is seen with a beedi in his mouth and a look similar to 'Pushpa'. After the actor's first look at the film came out, the curiosity of the fans increased.

Ram Charan seen with a dangerous look

Ram Charan is celebrating his 40th birthday today. On this occasion, the makers released the title of the film and the first look of the actor as a gift to his fans. Ram Charan's look is quite different this time. This look of the actor is very similar to Allu Arjun's look in 'Pushpa'. His sharp eyes, scattered hair, messy beard and nose ring display him in an intense avatar. Adding to the mystery, another poster shows him holding an old cricket bat. In the background is a village stadium lit up with floodlights. This picture indicates a rural and entertaining drama.

'Peddi' Star Cast

This film is made with a big budget and a big star cast. Apart from Ram Charan, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in the lead roles. It is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. One special thing is that Kannada megastar Shiva Rajkumar has an important role in it. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has taken charge of the music.

Recently this film's shooting was completed

Recently the Hyderabad schedule of this film of Ram Charan has been completed. As soon as the shooting was completed, its first look was released. However, its shooting is yet to be done at other places. After the first look, now fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of its trailer and release date.

Janhvi and Ram's last Pan India films were flop

Both Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan were seen in Pan India films. While Kapoor was seen opposite Ram's RRR co-star Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1, on the other hand, Ram Charan was seen opposite Kiara Advani in Game Changer. Both these Pan India films were unable to create magic at the box office. Now it will be interesting to see if they can turn the table with 'Peddi'.

