'Dil Dooba Tere Pyaar Mein': Payal Ghosh shares cryptic tweet after proposing Mohammad Shami for marriage

Actress-turned-politician Payal Ghosh has been hogging limelight ever since she has expressed her wish to marry Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami. Today she has posted a picture of herself on Twitter with caption,"Dil Dooba Tere Pyaar Mein". Those she has not mentioned anything about Shami, netizens started connecting her caption with the cricketer. While a social media user advised her to not marry Shami, a Muslim, another complimented her good looks. Check some of the reaction below.

Earlier Payal had put forth one condition before Shami after his impressive performance at the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023.Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Payal had said, "Shami Tum apna English sudharlo, I’m ready to marry you,” she posted. The post went viral in no time, however, Shami is yet to react to the wedding proposal.

Who is Payal Ghosh?

Payal Ghosh is a 31-year-old actress who has been working in the film industry for a while now. She had hit the headlines after talking about her mental illness.

"I have been through a lot of trauma due to various people and I have named them all in the past. With trauma comes anxiety and stress and you do a lot of things you don’t in general. It causes health issues. I indulged in panic eating and it resulted in weight gain. I am trying my best to be in the best shape possible but the trauma and damage can’t be cured. I am considering seeking professional help as it is getting difficult for me day by day", Hindustan Times quoted Payal as saying.

Payal was seen in hit TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She had made her debut with period film Sharpe’s Peril.

