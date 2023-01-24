Pathaan leaked online on torrent sites; YRF urges fans to avoid spoilers, piracy of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMSRK Pathaan leaked online a day before its release

The most anticipated movie of Pathaan has been leaked online on various torrent websites. Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie after 4 years of the gap is the most awaited movie of the year. Now a day before its release, the movie has been leaked online. Yash Raj Films have issued a statement and urged fans to avoid spoilers and piracy. The makers took to their Instagram handle to issue the statement and fight against piracy.

The post read, "All set for the biggest action spectacle? A humble request to everyone to refrain from recording any videos, sharing them online and giving out any spoilers. Experience #Pathaan only in cinemas! Book tickets for #Pathaan now - (Link in bio) Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu".

Following the news, Katrina Kaif has also requested fans to avoid piracy and not to give any spoilers. the actress took to her Instagram handle to post a request regarding the same. She wrote, “My friend Pathaan is on a dangerous mission. It is very important in the interest of national security that you don’t reveal anything about this. You are all part of this classified mission now. Zoya".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KATRINAKAIFKatrina Kaif's Instagram post

The movie has a link with the spy universe of YRF and the hype around Pathaan is unprecedented. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs - Besharam Rang & Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!

Another huge reason for the buzz around Pathaan is that two of the biggest megastars of the country Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are teaming up in Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan. They are one of the most-loved on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema, given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

