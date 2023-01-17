Pathaan: Delhi HC directs YRF to make Shah Rukh Khan's film accessible for people with disabilities

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANDOLONJEEVI007 Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan youtube still

Pathaan Update: For making it accessible for hearing and visually impaired audience, the Delhi High Court has directed Yash Raj Films to develop subtitles, close captioning and audio description in Hindi for 'Pathaan' movie's OTT release and submit the same to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for a decision on re-certification by February 20. The High Court directed that a decision on the recertification of the film be taken by March 10.

A single-bench judge Justice Pratibha M. Singh was dealing with a petition filed by people with disabilities including a law student, lawyers and a disability rights activist seeking a direction to YRF, OTT platforms and the government to make arrangements as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The movie is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 25.

Justice Singh observed that the petition raises a very important concern about entertainment accessibility for visually and hearing impaired people and the authorities should make sure that the content is available for them in accessible formats.

The court also noted that special measures will have to be taken to make sure that persons with disabilities are not denied theatre experience. The court listed the matter for next hearing on April 6. Justice Singh also impleaded the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation, Film Producers Association and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as respondents in the matter.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan twin in white as they arrive for screening of Pathaan with Gauri Khan & Suhana

About Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer 'Pathaan' is set to release on January 25 and fans can't keep calm to witness their favourite stars. In Pathaan, Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the action-thriller film. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus. The movie also features a cameo from Salman Khan. Pathaan's trailer was also played at the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa recently.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles.

Latest Entertainment News