Parineeti Chopra shares Shiva stotra recorded during pregnancy, internet is impressed | Watch

New Delhi:

Parineeti Chopra is not only an accomplished actress but also a singer. She has lent her voice to several popular songs and was loved for her singing in her last film, Amar Singh Chamkila. Now, the actress has sung a devotional song dedicated to Lord Shiva, and the video is circulating widely online.

Notably, Parineeti Chopra recorded this devotional song during her pregnancy and has now shared the video on her Instagram account. People were amazed to hear the actress's voice in this song.

Parineeti sings devotional song

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra shared her latest song on Instagram, in which she is singing the Shiva Stotra 'Namami Shamishan'. The actress had recorded this song about a year ago and is now sharing the clip.

Sharing the video, Parineeti Chopra wrote in the caption, "Some prayers become memories that last forever, and 'Namami Shamishan' is one of them. I recorded this during my pregnancy—a time that brought me closer to faith, introspection, and gratitude. Whenever I listen to it, I am reminded of that beautiful phase of my life. I am delighted to share this with all of you."

Social media reaction

As soon as the video surfaced, people began showering praise on Parineeti's voice. A user wrote, 'So beautiful..So powerful and full of soul, Pari'. Another Instagram user wrote, 'So Beautiful And Divine Har Har Mahadev May Mahadev Bless And Protect Always So Proud Of You'.

Watch the video here:

Parineeti's personal life

Parineeti Chopra married politician Raghav Chadha in 2023. She wlecomed her firstborn in October of last year. The couple named their son Neer.

Parineeti Chopra's work front

The actress has been away from the film industry for two years. She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's film Chamkila, which was released directly on the OTT platform Netflix. On the big screen, she appeared alongside Akshay Kumar in the film Mission Raniganj. She is now gearing up for her next release.

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Talaash: A Mother's Search. The Netflix series based on a mother's search for her abducted child, features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi, Anup Soni, Chaitanya Choudhry and Ashok Mehta.

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