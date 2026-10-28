Parineeti Chopra reacts to trolling over cake-cutting video, says she and Jennifer 'laughed hysterically'

Parineeti Chopra and Jennifer Winget have addressed the online chatter surrounding a video from the success party of Shaque: Trust No One. The clip showed Jennifer standing behind Parineeti during the cake-cutting ceremony. Some social media users criticised Parineeti, alleging that she had not made enough space for her co-star.

Jennifer, who recently got married, urged people to stop spreading negativity and clarified that there was no issue between the two actors. Parineeti has now reacted to the controversy, saying that both of them have been laughing at the interpretations circulating online.

Parineeti Chopra reacts to viral cake-cutting video

Taking to her Instagram story, Parineeti called out what she described as “creative” videos from Shaque success party. She said the claims had amused her and Jennifer rather than upset them.

She wrote, "Jenny and I have spent the last two days watching some rather “creative” videos by self-proclaimed journalists. And guess what? The joke’s on you, because we’ve been laughing. Hysterically!"

She also expressed her support for Jennifer and praised her performance in Shaque. Parineeti said the actor would always remain her favourite and questioned why people were trying to create a controversy out of the moment.

"Your wild interpretations only make you look foolish. Jenny is, and will ALWAYS be, my favourite girl! She was my favourite in Shaque, and what a brilliant actor she is!", she added.

Addressing those she accused of manufacturing controversies for attention, Parineeti urged them to focus on more meaningful work. She ended her message by saying the incident had given them both a good laugh.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRA)Parineeti Chopra's statement

Also, watch the video here:

Jennifer Winget asks people to stop the negativity

Jennifer had earlier shared her side of the story on Instagram. Explaining why she stepped back during the cake-cutting ceremony, the actor said there was simply not enough room. She also made it clear that she and Parineeti share a warm relationship.

"Let's please be kinder to each other and stop the negativity and make this into something it isn't. I simply backed out because there was not enough space there. Pari has always been kind and loving towards me, and we have nothing but love for each other. We’re a team, and there’s enough room for all of us to shine without pulling each other down. Thank you!"

Shaque is currently streaming on Netflix.

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Jennifer Winget shuts down speculation over viral cake-cutting clip, says she and Parineeti Chopra are a team