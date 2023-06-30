Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha spotted at Amritsar airport; photos viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRA Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who got engaged recently, were spotted at the Amritsar airport on Friday. The couple is reported to visit Shri Harmandir Sahib and the pictures of them are going viral. In the photos, Parineeti and Raghav can be seen walking hands in hand. While the actor wore a beige-coloured kurta, Raghav sported a kurta-pajama with a Nehru coat.



Parineeti Chopra got engaged to AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on May 13 in the presence of close friends and family at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The couple who were first seen together at a restaurant in Mumbai is soon to get married. However, they have not announced the date yet.

It all started when Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora tweeted about their relationship after pictures of them exiting a restaurant in Mumbai went viral. The couple remained tight-lipped before announcing their relationship but fans kept speculating that something was brewing.

After all the speculations about will they and won't they get married, they finally exchanged rings on May 13. Sharing the engagement pictures on her Instagram, the actor wrote, "Everything I prayed for. I said yes! " For her big day, Parineeti opted for an ivory-coloured ensemble by Manish Malhotra and Raghav wore a blush pink kurta-pajama. They kept their engagement looks minimal.

