Parineeti Chopra breaks Karwa Chauth fast at 35,000 feet, spots moon with Raghav Chadha | Watch

Karwa Chauth celebrations took an unusual turn for Parineeti Chopra this year. The actor observed the festival with her husband, Raghav Chadha, while travelling on a flight. Far away from the usual moonlit celebrations, the couple completed the ritual 35,000 feet above the ground.

Parineeti, Raghav's unusual Karwa Chauth celebrations

Parineeti gave fans a glimpse of the special occasion through an Instagram video on Thursday. The clip captured the couple looking for the moon from their aircraft. Once she spotted it, Raghav helped Parineeti break her fast by offering her water and food. The actor was dressed in a traditional suit and completed her festive look with sindoor.

Along with the video, Parineeti shared a heartfelt note for her husband. She wrote, “Karwa chauth is wherever we are. Even if its at 35000 feet!” She also showered Raghav with praise, saying, “You make all my dreams come true Ragaji. The best man, the best human, the best boii." Take a look:

Parineeti's celebration brings back Priyanka Chopra's Karwa Chauth story

Interestingly, this isn't the first time a Bollywood celebrity has celebrated Karwa Chauth on a flight. Parineeti's video brought back memories of an incident involving her cousin, Priyanka Chopra. The Varanasi actor had shared on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2025 that her husband Nick Jonas once arranged a flight to help her spot the moon when cloudy weather made it difficult to see it from the ground. Recalling how the singer came up with the idea, she said, "We’ve tried to spot the moon in the strangest places. Once, we were at a stadium where he was doing a show, and the moon just wouldn’t appear. There were clouds, and rain was about to start. Around 60–70 thousand people were present and the show kept going on. We waited till 10 pm, then 11 pm, and still the moon wasn’t visible. Want to hear something romantic? He finally took me up in a plane, above the clouds, and then I broke my fast after seeing the moon."

When did Parineeti and Raghav get married?

On May 13, 2023, Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings at an intimate engagement ceremony in New Delhi. They got married on September 24, 2023. The wedding took place at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with family members and close friends in attendance.

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