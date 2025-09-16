Paresh Rawal reconciles with Hera Pheri 3 director; says 'Aise rishta kharab nahi hota hai' In a recent interview, Paresh Rawal opened up about his equation with Hera Pheri 3 director Priyadarshan. He also shared an update on the shooting schedule of the upcoming comedy-drama film, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who recently made headlines over his exit from the third instalment of the hit comedy franchise 'Hera Pheri' titled 'Hera Pheri 3', has now given a major update, confirming his role in the film along with its shooting schedule.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Paresh Rawal revealed that all the creative differences with the makers of the film have been resolved. When asked about the film's shooting schedule, the Nikita Roy actor said, "It’s a work in progress. We’ll start shooting for the film in February-March next year."

For the unversed, earlier this year, the 70-year-old actor Paresh Rawal announced his exit from the upcoming film. Following this, Akshay Kumar, who is also the producer of Hera Pheri 3, filed a case against Paresh. Reports also suggested that Paresh had returned the signing amount with 15 per cent interest.

He went on to say, "A lot has happened, but that hasn't soured my relationship with Priyadarshan. Aise rishta kharab nahi hota hai. In fact, what has happened is that it has further solidified our equation. Through all of this, we now know each in a sharper and better way. Ghaav bhar gaya hai. Our relationship is very transparent."

Talking about his upcoming work front, Rawal is going to be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's horror comedy film 'Thama'. The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and also stars Nawanuddin Siddiqui and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. In this film, Paresh will be playing the role of 'Ram Bajaj Goyal'.

The film is slated to hit the silver screens this Diwali. 'Thama' is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan under the banners of Maddock Films. Apart from this, Paresh has several projects in the pipeline, which include 'Bhooth Bangla', 'Welcome to the Jungle', 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' and others.

