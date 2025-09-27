Papon calls for swift investigation into Zubeen Garg's death, pays emotional tribute with throwback picture Renowned singer Papon called for a swift investigation into the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's death. He paid an emotional tribute to Zubeen Garg by sharing a throwback picture on Friday.

New Delhi:

Papon paid tribute to the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 19, 2025, following a diving accident in Singapore. The musician penned a heartfelt message on Instagram on Friday, expressing how much he misses Zubeen.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, Papon shared a throwback picture of himself with Zubeen. He captioned the post, "Missing you so much my brother. Stay happy wherever you are."

Papon calls for swift investigation into Zubeen's death

Moreover, Papon appealed for clarification on the ongoing probe in Assamese, which translates to English as, "Requesting, be investigated and fast paced, and get answers to the questions we ask for soon." The singer called for a prompt investigation into Zubeen Garg's death in order to provide answers to all of the unanswered concerns.

Papon expresses grief over demise of Zubeen Garg

Singer Papon earlier expressed grief over the loss of Zubeen Garg. Taking to X handle, the singer wrote, "This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone to soon. At a loss of words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul."

About Zubeen Garg and his death

For the unversed, singer Zubeen Garg breathed his last on September 19 after a drowning incident in Singapore. His body was flown to Delhi, and then to Guwahati, where a commercial plane landed to take it to Assam. However, the 52-year-old singer was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday at his native village, Kamarkuchi, in Sonapur.

Several cabinet members, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, and Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, and Pabitra Margherita lay wreaths and paid their tributes.

