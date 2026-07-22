'Paper leak is a serious issue, andolan shouldn't be politically hijacked': Salman Khan backs students

New Delhi:

Salman Khan has voiced his support for students protesting against the paper leak issue. On Wednesday evening, the Bollywood superstar took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to share a note expressing his disappointment over the violence that broke out during the student protest held in the national capital.

He also urged that the issue should not be politicised, writing, "This issue is between the students and the educational system. It should not be hijacked politically. The credit should only go to the students of our country."

Salman Khan backs students protesting against the paper leak

In his X post, Salman Khan wrote, "It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them (sic)." Take a look at his X post below:

He further added, "I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud (sic)."

The note also added, "This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated. Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub (sic)."

Why are students protesting in Delhi?

Students in Delhi are protesting against question paper leaks in competitive exams including NEET UG and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. On Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference where he claimed that over 152 paper leaks have occurred in the country over a period of last 10 years, and said no action had been taken to fix accountability.

Whereas, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said the alleged paper leaks are under investigation and assured that the NEET-UG paper leak issue will be discussed in Parliament.

Also Read: Fresh clashes near Jantar Mantar as miscreants pelt stones at police during CJP protest, ACP injured