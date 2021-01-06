Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'Kaagaz' to be screened in UP village using mobile movie theatre technology, Know why?

Image Source : TWITTER/ZEE5 Pankaj Tripathi

Makers of the upcoming Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kaagaz will hold a special screening of the film on January 8 using the mobile movie theatre technology in Sitapur village of Uttar Pradesh, where the story is based. The story of the film is based on a real-life incident that happened to a farmer and social activist named Lal Bihari. In the film, Tripathi plays a bandmaster who discovers he is officially dead in government records and decides to fight to set things right.

"Nothing makes me happier to know that 'Kaagaz', our labour of love, would reach a wider audience, especially in the interiors where watching cinema is still a far fetched dream," said the film's director Satish Kaushik.

"This mobile theatre format reaches viewers instead of viewers going to the theatre. I am so glad that 'Kaagaz' will reach so many people through this release," Kaushik added.

Satish Kaushik also said that the song 'Jug jug jiyo' captures the essence of his forthcoming film Kaagaz, and will leave everyone filled with hope. The song talks of not backing down in face of adversity and reaching goals. The song has vocals by Rahul Jain, who has also composed it on lyrics by Aseem Ahmed Abbasee and Kunal Vermaa.

Talking about the song, Kaushik said: "This song had come to my mind two years ago and I asked Rahul Jain, an upcoming composer, to create an inspiring song for Bharat Lal Mritak's struggle to prove he was alive. I suggested the phrase 'Jug jug jiyo' and he came up with this excellent tune. 'Jug jug jiyo' leaves you with hope -- something I wish the audience will also take back after watching the film," he added.

Kaagaz is produced by Salman Khan and also features Monal Gajjar, Amar Upadhyay and Lankesh Bhardwaj, among others. The film will premiere on January 7 on Zee5 Premium and will release in a few selected theatres in Uttar Pradesh.

Take a look at its trailer, here: