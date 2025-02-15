Pankaj Tripathi speaks out on India's Got Latent Ccntroversy: Calls for responsibility and sensibility

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has recently shared his views on the ongoing controversy surrounding stand-up comedian Sumeet Raina's show, India's Got Latent. The show has come under fire due to controversial comments made by Raina, leading to FIRs being filed against him, Ranveer Allahbadia, and several others involved. Ranveer Allahbadia, who is at the centre of the issue, has approached the Supreme Court of India seeking relief from the multiple FIRs filed against him. Amid this escalating controversy, several Bollywood celebrities have expressed their displeasure, particularly regarding the comments made about Ranveer Allahbadia's parents. Pankaj Tripathi, known for his thoughtful perspectives, has now joined the conversation, offering his opinion on the matter.

Where is sensibility?

In an interview with Screen during a promotional event, Pankaj Tripathi spoke candidly about the situation. He said, "This is the world of the internet, and everyone has their own opinion. The internet is a platform where many people suddenly become famous and gain popularity. But where is the sensibility? Do these famous people possess the knowledge of literature or the necessary social intelligence? Every person living in this society needs to understand cultural and social values."

Entertainment doesn't mean saying anything

Pankaj Tripathi further elaborated, "If there is no clear censorship, it doesn't mean that you can say anything in the name of entertainment. It’s fine to enjoy a bit of nonsense, but it is absolutely wrong to show off arrogance by speaking nonsense. Even more important is that your nonsense should not be completely meaningless. These things need to be given importance. Anyone can go viral, but like a virus, it will last for a while and then disappear, and we will move on."

Think before you speak

Pankaj Tripathi also touched on the responsibility that comes with fame and success, adding, "Success depends on many things. However, I am not engaging in a debate on who is right or wrong. But if you have the power of words, then you must understand what you are saying, because people are influenced by it. You should speak with responsibility and care."

As the debate continues, the controversy surrounding the remarks made on India's Got Latent has sparked a larger conversation on the role of influencers, celebrities, and comedians in shaping public discourse. With multiple legal actions underway, this issue is far from resolved, and it remains to be seen how it will evolve in the coming weeks.