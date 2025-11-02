Pankaj Tripathi's mother, Hemwanti Devi, dies at 89 in Gopalganj district of Bihar Pankaj Tripathi's mother passed away on Friday at the age of 89. Reportedly she had been ill for some time.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's mother, Hemwanti Devi, passed away on Friday at her ancestral home in Belsand, Gopalganj district, Bihar. She was 89 years old and reportedly had been ill for some time.

According to the family, she breathed her last at home. Pankaj Tripathi was present with his mother during her final moments. Her last rites were performed on Saturday in Belsand in the presence of family members and close relatives.

Actor requests for privacy

The family has requested the media and well-wishers to respect their privacy during this time of grief. For the unversed, the actor's father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away in 2023 at the age of 99.

Pankaj Tripathi's relationship with his mother

Pankaj Tripathi was very close to his mother. He often said that his mother taught him discipline, humility, and kindness. Coming from a farmer family in Gopalganj, Pankaj always valued his simplicity and roots. Despite his success in Bollywood, he remained deeply connected to his village and parents and has several times openly spoken about his admiration towards his parents.

Fans and members of the film industry have expressed condolences for Pankaj and his family on social media, as well as prayers for his mother.

On Pankaj Tripathi's work front

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi was seen in the film Metro in July. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Anupam Kher. Pankaj Tripathi will soon be seen in Mirzapur: The Movie. The film's Varanasi schedule recently wrapped up. The shooting in Varanasi lasted two weeks.

It is significant to note that he gained recognition in every household through the web series Mirzapur. He has also worked in films like Stree, Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Masaan, Newton, Gunjan Saxena, and OMG 2.

