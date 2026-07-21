Pankaj Tripathi's Ohh My Dog trailer promises laughs, tears and a heartwarming bond between a child and dog

New Delhi:

Before Mirzapur: The Movie, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in Ohh My Dog. The film's trailer was released on July 21. The video offers a glimpse into the unconditional love, loyalty, and companionship between humans and dogs.

Ohh My Dog trailer out

The trailer of Pankaj Tripathi's Ohh My Dog is a blend of heartfelt emotions, humour, hope, and warmth while highlighting the extraordinary connection between humans and their four-legged companions. More than just a family entertainer, Ohh My Dog carries a powerful message of kindness, compassion, and peaceful coexistence with animals. The story focuses on the relationship between a young child and a dog, aiming to provide an emotional, wholesome experience for audiences of all ages.

The film's makers also showcased a black-and-white trailer for the two dogs, Oscar and Bruno, who were present at the trailer launch event. Watch the trailer of Ohh My Dog here:

Ohh My Dog makers talk about the film

At the trailer launch of Ohh My Dog, director Amit Rai mentioned that the film centres around a bond he finds universally relatable. “With Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that resonates with every family. The bond between a child and a dog is one of the purest forms of love, built on trust, innocence, and unwavering loyalty. Through this film, we hope to make audiences laugh, cry, and leave the theatre with a little more kindness in their hearts, not just towards animals, but towards each other as well,” he said.

Pankaj Tripathi, who worked with Rai again after Oh My God 2, said he signed on to the project as soon as he learned about it. “I thought it’s an important and necessary film. I had worked with Amit on Oh My God 2, and when I heard about Ohh My Dog, I just told Amit that I’ll do the film, whatever my role may be. The bond between humans and dogs is built on unconditional love, trust, and loyalty, and this film captures those emotions beautifully.”

What do we know about the cast and crew of Ohh My Dog?

Ohh My Dog is produced by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj, and Sana Warsi under the Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment banners. The cast includes Maahi Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, and Sulakhyana Baruah, along with canine performers Oscar and Bruno and a supporting cast of over 250 dogs.

The shoot required significant planning and coordination for handling animals, which the filmmakers have embraced as part of the film’s identity.

Ohh My Dog releases in theatres on July 31, 2026.

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