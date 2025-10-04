Pankaj Tripathi stuns in emerald velvet coat; Ranveer Singh quips: 'Hum sudhar gaye, aur aap bigad gaye?' Pankaj Tripathi’s emerald velvet coat look has gone viral, with Ranveer Singh leaving a funny comment and fans joking about Kaleen Bhaiya and AI filters.

Pankaj Tripathi is a well-known actor who is praised for being humble and down-to-earth despite his massive success in Bollywood and on streaming platforms. However, Pankaj has left fans stunned with his latest look, sparking a wave of curiosity and disbelief on social media.

Even Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, best known for his unique fashion style, couldn't stop himself from commenting on Pankaj Tripathi's look. He took a funny jab and wrote, "Arre! Yeh kya, Guruji?! Hum sudhar gaye, aur aap bigad gaye?"

Many netizens are wondering, "Is this real or AI?" as the actor’s striking new appearance looks almost too perfect to be natural. The Instagram photo quickly went viral, with fans eager to know the reason behind it.

Pankaj Tripathi's new look

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Metro in Dino actor shared a carousel post consisting of three images where he was seen wearing a long velvet coat in a deep emerald green colour. Underneath, he wore a black shirt with floral embroidery, and he completed the look with red dhoti-style pants.

The caption of the post reads, "एक नई शुरुआत। This is the beginning of something interesting. How’s the “vibe”?" So far, the post has garnered more than 413k likes and thousands of comments.

Social media reacts

Pankaj Tripathi’s portrayal of Kaleen Bhaiya in Prime Video’s hit series Mirzapur made him a household name. Social media users quickly noticed that his outfit resembled a kaleen (carpet), referencing his famous character in the show 'Akhandanand Tripathi', also known as Kaleen Bhaiya.

Instagram users commented, "Kaleen Bhaiya ne Mirzapur ki kaleen ka prachar kar diya pure world mein." Another added, "Kaleen Bhaiya, kaleen hi pehen liya kya?" Some users even speculated whether the image was AI-generated. One comment read, "Admi confuse ho ja rha hai ke bhaiya ye ai hai ya sach m pankaj bhaiya hai." Another user commented, "This man is getting younger."

Pankaj Tripathi's work front

The 49-year-old actor was recently seen in Anurag Basu's film 'Metro In Dino' alongside an ensemble star cast which includes Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Sara Ali Khan and others. He will be next seen in Varun V Sharma's film 'Parivarik ManuRanjan' alongside Aditi Rao Hydari.

