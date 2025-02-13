Classical singer Pandit Prabhakar Karekar dies at 80, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant pays tribute

Follow us on Image Source : YT Classical singer Pandit Prabhakar Karekar dies at 80

Famous Hindustani classical singer Pandit Prabhakar Karekar died in Mumbai. He breathed his last at the age of 80 after a brief illness. Goa-born Prabhakar Karekar's family said that he breathed his last at his residence in the Shivaji Park area on Wednesday night.

Received training from legends

Karekar was known for his singing like "Bolwa Vitthal Pahava Vitthal" and "Vakratunda Mahakay". Respected as an excellent singer and teacher, Karekar used to perform as a graded artist on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan. He received training from legends like Pandit Suresh Haldankar, Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki and Pandit CR Vyas.

Goa Chief Minister paid tribute

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has paid tribute to Pandit Prabhakar Karekar. He has shared a post from X Account (formerly Twitter). 'Saddened to learn about the demise of Hindustani Classical & Semi Classical vocalist Pandit Prabhakar Karekar. Born in Antruz Mahal Goa, learnt Hindustani Classical Music under the tutelage of Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki. Performed at various platforms all over the globe. He immensely contributed to the preservation & expansion of the Classical Music in Goa,' read his tweet.

The CM further wrote that Karekar's musical legacy shall continue with his disciples and admirers. 'My deepest condolences to family, followers, well wishers and students. May God bestow with Sadgati to the departed soul. Om Shanti,' read his tweet.

