Panchayat Season 5 release date revealed? Sanvikaa AKA Rinki just dropped a hint The fourth season of Prime Video's popular series Panchayat has been released today, on June 24. With this, the question has also arisen whether its next, i.e. fifth season will be released, know here.

New Delhi:

The fourth season of 'Panchayat' has been released today, 24 June 24. Viewers have given different reactions to the fourth instalment of one of the most loved series franchises of India. Some said that this time, the essence of Phulera was lost, while others said that politics had become more dominant in the series. However, amid all this, it seems like the makers have plans to expand the series further. One of the cast members of Panchayat just dropped a major reveal on the fifth season of the Prime Video series.

Will the fifth season of Panchayat come?

Those who like this series have started waiting for the next season. Now the update related to this has also come out. The good thing for the fans is that the fifth season of Panchayat is in the pipeline. Although Amazon Prime Video has not made any official announcement related to this, Sanvikaa, who plays Rinki, revealed that work has started on her upcoming part. Not only this, she also indicated that Panchayat Season 5 can premiere anytime between mid to late 2026.

These questions raise the possibility of next season

In such a situation, where this season has ended, it has left behind many questions. Will the Secretary really leave Phulera to do an MBA? If he does so, what will happen to his relationship with Rinki? And another very important question that was not answered in this entire season is who shot Pradhanji? Moreover, how will the new Pradhan of Phulera rule the village? Looking at all these questions, it is expected that perhaps season 5 of the series can be in the works.

India TV's review of Panchayat Season 4

The biggest pain for an audience is to see a film or series maker kill the essence of their own creation by making unnecessary parts. This is the biggest problem with the Indian film and series franchise. And Panchayat turned out to be a classic example of it. While the makers have dragged some parts of the series, while watching Panchayat season 4, Phulera will still feel like a second home. These characters, who are now our comfort watch, are the same and are watchable. This season too has its fair share of emotional and comical scenes and hence could be given a try. Panchayat season 4 deserves 2.5 stars for its overall performance.

Also Read: Panchayat Season 4 Series Review: Jitendra, Neena Gupta's show is underwhelmingly dragged