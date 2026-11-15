Panchayat Season 5 iss saal nahi aayega? Banrakas' reign leaves fans guessing about Phulera's future

Prime Video has left Panchayat fans wondering about the show's future after sharing a cryptic social media post. With no official announcement about Season 5 yet, viewers are now questioning whether the popular series will return this year.

The speculation comes after Season 4 ended with a major change in Phulera's politics. Pradhan Ji and Manju Devi lost their positions, Kranti Devi became the new Pradhan, and Banrakas finally found himself on the winning side. So, what does this mean for the next chapter of the village's story?

Prime Video's post sparks speculation about Season 5

Prime Video's latest social media activity has got fans talking, with many wondering whether the platform is hinting at something related to Panchayat. However, the post does not offer any confirmation about the fifth season or its release date.

For now, there is no official announcement suggesting that the show is ending or that a new season will not arrive this year. The cryptic message has simply added to the curiosity surrounding the series.

Banrakas' reign begins in Phulera

Season 4 brought a significant change for Pradhan Ji, played by Raghubir Yadav, and Manju Devi, portrayed by Neena Gupta. After losing their positions, the two made way for Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar), who became the new Pradhan.

Her husband, Bhushan Sharma, better known as Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar), is now enjoying his newfound influence in the village. His rivalry with Pradhan Ji has been one of the show's recurring highlights, and the change in power could make things even more interesting.

With Banrakas now having a say in Phulera's affairs, viewers will be curious to see how he handles his new position and whether Pradhan Ji will find a way back into village politics.

Will Panchayat Season 5 release this year?

While fans are eager to return to Phulera, Prime Video has not revealed when the next season will arrive. Its latest post has certainly sparked conversations, but there is no confirmation that Season 5 has been delayed or cancelled.

For now, Banrakas may have won the political battle, but fans are still waiting to find out what happens next in Phulera.

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